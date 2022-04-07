City of Newport terminates Firefighter after fatal DUI crash that killed 17-year-old boy

The City of Newport has fired provisional firefighter Alexander Krajewski in the wake of his February 11 DUI crash that took the life of 17-year-old Matt Dennison and critically injured 17-year-old Kevin MacDonald.

Krajewski was fired within 48 hours of his charges being upgraded to DUI Death Resulting.

“With regard to Mr. Krajewski, our City has recently made the decision to sever our employment relationship with Mr. Krajewski effectively for March 16, 2022,” the City said in a statement.

Krajewski is now charged with DUI of Liquor or Drugs, Resulting in Death – 1st Offense, Driving so as to Endanger, Death Resulting, DUI Liquor or Drugs, Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury – 1st Offense, and Driving so as to Endanger, Personal Injury Resulting.

Krajewski is due back in court on June 14.

