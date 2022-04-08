Ida Lewis Distance Race Offers Traditional Offshore Course; IN BAY Race Discontinued

The Ida Lewis Distance Race, with Bluenose Yacht Sales returning as the Presenting Partner, is set to sail its 18th edition over August 18-20, 2022. Hosted by Ida Lewis Yacht Club, the event will go back to its tradition of offering a single-item menu of overnight offshore racing while discontinuing the IN BAY Race that was added in 2020 and ‘21 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“This event is known first and foremost for its offshore element: a beautiful and manageable distance race that is neither too long nor too short,” said Race Chair Anselm Richards. “It has become a popular late-summer racing tradition for an increasingly diverse fleet.”

For the 2021 event, 55 boats registered, and organizers expect most of those to return. (The race was cancelled before the start due to a forecast for hurricane-force winds.)

“While we were all disappointed at last year’s ILDR weather cancellation, we are pleased to be the Presenting Partner again for this year’s event,” said Bluenose Yacht Sales Managing Partner Glenn Walters. “We are planning to see three or four Jeanneau Sun Fast 3300s at the starting line and are looking forward to enjoying a great weekend with everyone!” (Bluenose Yacht Sales is the dealer for Jeanneau sailboats.)

The Ida Lewis Distance Race is enjoyed by veteran offshore sailors as well as those trying overnight sailing for the first time. It begins off Fort Adams and ends just inside Newport Harbor where Ida Lewis volunteers can sight the finish line from their clubhouse on Lime Rock before greeting each team on the water with a congratulatory bottle of Prosecco.

Unique to the Ida Lewis Distance Race, the Race Committee considers weather forecasts before the start to decide from among four courses that range from 112 to 169 nautical miles. The goal is to get all teams back to the dock within 18-24 hours. The courses – incorporating some of the most iconic cruising grounds in New England – are named “The Montauk”, “The Block Island”, “The Point Judith”, and “The Buzzards Bay Tower”.

Classes are for boats 28 feet or longer and include ORC, PHRF, Double-Handed, and Mixed Gender Two-Person. The race also Includes Youth and Collegiate Challenge categories.

“The Notice of Race has been published, and we encourage sailors to register early so we can build some early momentum,” said Richards.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!