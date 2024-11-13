A Wish Come True’s Annual Easton’s Beach Polar Plunge to Make Waves for Local Children Battling Illness

For many, the first day of 2025 will mean braving icy ocean waves at Easton’s Beach in Newport, all for a great cause. A Wish Come True, Rhode Island and Massachusetts’ oldest wish-granting organization, will host its annual Polar Plunge on Wednesday, January 1st from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., drawing supporters eager to help make dreams come true for two young children fighting life-threatening illnesses.

The event, presented by LiUNA-RI Laborers’ District Council, invites the community to “be freezin’ for a reason” and help raise funds for this year’s featured “Wish Kids,” 8-year-old Lars from Jamestown and 4-year-old Indy from Coventry. Both children’s wishes involve a trip to Florida—Lars to Disney World and Indy to a special Marriott resort. Indy’s father, an employee with the Town of North Kingstown, has been a key reason behind LiUNA’s support this year.

“We know one of our own is going through the unimaginable as he supports his daughter in the fight of her life,” said Arthur Jordan, Business Manager of Rhode Island Laborers’ District Council. “Helping grant her wish is the least we can do, and we’re committed to standing with the family through this journey.”

Mary-Kate O’Leary, Executive Director of A Wish Come True, shared how the annual Polar Plunge has become a beloved tradition, rallying over 5,000 people to take the plunge for children like Lars and Indy. “Often, people don’t realize their donation directly impacts a child’s dream,” O’Leary said. “We are incredibly grateful to those who have supported us for more than two decades, allowing us to bring joy to children and families facing unimaginable challenges.”

Last year, plungers and spectators were deeply moved by the sight of Santos Nieves carrying his daughter, Graciela, into the water. Long-time participant Bryan Ganley described the moment as “powerful” and unforgettable.

Participants can contribute $25 to join the plunge, with T-shirts and other merchandise available for sale. Businesses and individuals are encouraged to form teams, and those raising at least $1,000 will be entered to win a $1,500 prize. Sponsorships range from $250 to $2,500, with details available on the organization’s website, www.awish.org.

A Wish Come True, Inc., established in 1982, is dedicated to fulfilling the wishes of children ages 3-18 in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts who face life-threatening illnesses. This year’s Polar Plunge will once again offer the community a chance to dive into the new year with purpose, hope, and a spirit of giving.

For those unable to attend, donations can be made online, and further information on forming a team is also available on the website.

