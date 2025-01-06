Rhode Island Rings in 2025 with 108 DUI Arrests Over the New Year Holiday

Rhode Island law enforcement didn’t take a holiday break during the New Year’s season, making 108 arrests for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) between December 27, 2024, and January 5, 2025. The crackdown was a collaborative effort among all 38 municipal police departments and the Rhode Island State Police, aimed at keeping roads safe during the busy holiday period.

“I’m proud of the work that our police officers are doing to keep our roadways safe, but at the same time, these numbers are deeply concerning,” said Colonel Bradford Connor, President of the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association and Warwick Chief of Police. “Driving under the influence is never acceptable, and our message is clear: if you choose to drink or use cannabis and drive, you will be caught, and you will be arrested. This holiday season, 108 people learned that the hard way and will spend the next months—and years—dealing with the consequences.”

Harsh Penalties for a Costly Mistake

Rhode Island’s DUI laws carry significant penalties for offenders. A first-time DUI conviction can result in:

A jail sentence of up to one year at the Adult Correctional Institution (ACI).

License suspension lasting 3 to 18 months.

Mandatory community service ranging from 10 to 60 hours.

Fines between $100 and $500, with additional fees that can add up to thousands.

Refusing to take a chemical test, such as a blood, breath, or urine test, also has serious consequences. First-time refusals can lead to:

License suspension for six months to one year.

Fines of $200 to $500.

Community service requirements and mandatory alcohol or drug education programs.

Repeat offenders face even stiffer penalties, including potential incarceration and extended license suspension or ignition interlock periods.

A Deadly Gamble

Despite widespread campaigns against impaired driving, the holiday season often sees a spike in DUIs. Law enforcement and public safety officials are urging Rhode Islanders to plan ahead, use rideshare services, or designate a sober driver to avoid endangering lives and facing life-altering legal repercussions.

“This isn’t just about getting arrested—it’s about saving lives,” Connor emphasized.

As Rhode Island moves into 2025, the message remains firm: impaired driving will not be tolerated, and law enforcement will be out in full force to ensure the roads remain safe for everyone.

