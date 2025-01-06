Polar Plunge at Easton’s Beach Raises $73,000 for Children Fighting Illnesses at A Wish Come True’s Annual Event

The New Year’s Day chill didn’t stop thousands of spirited attendees from taking an icy dip into the Atlantic Ocean for a heartfelt cause. Easton’s Beach in Newport was the site of A Wish Come True’s 21st Annual Polar Plunge, an event that raised over $73,000 for children battling life-threatening illnesses.

Branded as “Freezin’ for a Reason,” the plunge drew a few thousand participants and supporters, combining community spirit with a critical mission: granting wishes for children aged 3 to 18. A Wish Come True, the oldest wish-granting organization in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, has become a cornerstone of hope for families navigating the challenges of severe medical conditions.

“This event has been a mainstay for years, and the outpouring of support is incredible,” said Mary-Kate O’Leary, Executive Director of A Wish Come True. “The sun broke through at noon, shining on everyone who came to support these brave children. We are so grateful to the businesses, individuals, and families who showed up to make a difference.”

The event was backed by the RI Laborers District Council/LIUNA as the Presenting Sponsor. Arthur Jordan, Business Manager for the council, praised the turnout and expressed pride in supporting such a meaningful cause. “This is truly what it’s all about,” Jordan said. “We’re proud to stand behind an organization that does so much for these children and their families.”

Local businesses and individual donors also played a vital role, helping ensure that the funds raised will allow the organization to continue granting wishes and providing support for families in need.

This year’s plunge celebrated two “Wish Kids” who will soon embark on magical family vacations to Florida. Among them was nine-year-old Lars Reiff from Jamestown. Lars, who suffered a stroke that drastically altered his life, is making strides in his recovery. His father shared his gratitude for the event and the organization.

“Lars has been a trooper since his journey began,” his father said. “He’s all smiles and looking forward to growing up and making a difference. Mary-Kate and her team have been phenomenal in helping us navigate this journey.”

Another honoree, four-year-old Indy Littlefield from Coventry, has endured a series of medical battles, including a brain tumor, a stroke, and multiple blood clots. Despite her challenges, Indy is on the road to recovery and eagerly anticipating her trip to Disney, where she hopes to meet Elsa from Frozen.

Indy’s father, Adam, reflected on the profound impact of community support. “Today, I experienced one of the most memorable and magical moments of my life,” he said. “Watching my union brotherhood and the broader community stand by my family is truly inspiring.”

O’Leary hopes the annual plunge will continue to grow, bringing even more people together to support the organization’s mission. “This is about more than just jumping into cold water,” she said. “It’s about showing these kids and their families that they’re not alone—and that this community is here to lift them up.”

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

