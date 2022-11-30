Put the Holiday Arts Market at the Jamestown Arts Center on your Holiday Shopping List

Feel festive and support the work of artists and artisans during the annual Holiday Arts Market at the Jamestown Arts Center on Friday, December 9 from 5:30-7:30 pm and Saturday, December 10 from 10 am – 4 pm.

This free two-day event features one of a kind art objects from ceramicists, painters, jewelry makers, textile artists, printmakers and more. Early shopping and an opening reception will be held on Friday from 5:30-7:30 pm.

“The Holiday Arts Market is a highlight of the holiday season,” says Maureen Coleman, JAC Executive Director. “The Arts Market brings together an incredibly talented group of artists and artisans at a time when shopping and supporting locally is so important. And you won’t leave empty handed!”

Artists include: Jillian Barber, Mary Jameson, Elizabeth Lee, Melonie Massa, Christine Mathieu, Kate Petrie, Didi Suydam, Annie Tuthill, Casey Weibust, Elizabeth Rye, Geralyn Socha, Enrique Newman, Francesca Garofano & Elliott Italiano, Catherine Curtis, Abigael McGuire, Kathy Ward, Peter Elsworth, Erica Klein, Eva Goodman, and Sherry Italiano.

Visitors of the Arts Market are encouraged to bring a canned good or shelf stable grocery item as a donation to benefit the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Newport, RI.

