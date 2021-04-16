Rail Explorers RI to open 2021 Season on May 1

Rail Explorers, featuring pedal-powered railbikes, will begin its 2021 Rhode Island operation with tours along ‘The Northern Ramble’ and ‘Southern Circuit’ on Saturday, May 1. Rail Explorers Rhode Island Division is presented by the Newport and Narragansett Bay Railroad.

“Over 100,000 riders have enjoyed Rail Explorers Rhode Island since we began in 2017 and we are grateful for the community support we have received in Rhode Island,” stated Rail Explorers CEO Mary Joy Lu. “In 2020, we were able to employ over 30 local residents and to support many charities and local businesses,” said Lu.

Available from May 1 through October, the tour takes approximately 90 minutes.

The Explorer rail bikes have 4 steel wheels, hydraulic disc brakes, pedals for each seat, and are comfortable, fun and easy to ride. Although the rail explorers require pedaling, the magic of steel wheels on steel rails makes the experience very different from riding a regular bicycle. Tandem Rail Explorer (2 seats) or Quad Rail Explorer (4 seats) are available.

All tours begin at 1 Alexander Road in Portsmouth, Rhode Island. Free parking is available at the Rail Explorers depot. Group, private, team building, educational and special topic tours are available. A Rail Explorers motor coach is available to transport groups.

