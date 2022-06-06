Rhode Island Gas Prices Up 23 Cents

Rhode Island’s average gas price is up 23 cents from last week ($4.71), averaging $4.94 per gallon. Today’s price is 66 cents higher than a month ago ($4.28), and $1.98 higher than June 6, 2021 ($2.96). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 8 cents higher than the national average.

The cost of a barrel of oil is nearing $120, nearly double from last August, as increased oil demand outpaces the tight global supply. Meanwhile, domestic gasoline demand rose last week in the wake of a robust Memorial Day weekend of travel. As a result, the national average for a gallon of gas surged 25 cents in one week to hit $4.86.

“People are still fueling up, despite these high prices,” said Lloyd Albert, Senior Vice President of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Northeast. “At some point, drivers may change their daily driving habits or lifestyle due to these high prices, but we are not there yet.”

AAA Northeast’s June 6 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 25 cents higher than last week ($4.61), averaging $4.86 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 59 cents higher than a month ago ($4.27), and $1.81 higher than this day last year ($3.05).

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago Rhode Island $4.94 $4.71 $4.28 $2.96 Massachusetts $4.96 $4.73 $4.30 $2.96 Connecticut $4.89 $4.68 $4.23 $3.08

*Prices as of June 6, 2022

