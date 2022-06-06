Newport’s Three Sporting Museums Announce Joint Access Ticket

The Audrain Automobile Museum, Sailing Museum and International Tennis Hall of Fame have teamed together to provide access to all three of Newport, R.I.’s sports museums with just one ticket.

Newport’s Sporting Ticket is now available for purchase online at https://bit.ly/SportingTicket

and in person at all three participating museums. Visitors can experience Newport’s storied traditions in sailing, tennis and automobiles for the price of just two museum admissions at $39 per adult. Ticket purchasers will have 90 days from the date of sale to access all three museums through the end of 2022.

The Audrain Automobile Museum connects and engages with other local non-profits and the greater Aquidneck Island community. The museum, with access to collections containing over 350 cars and motorcycles ranging from brass era pre-War cars to Supercars of the 2000s, displays three or four fresh and thematic exhibits each year, to entertain all generations and stylistic preferences. Learn more about the Audrain Automobile Museum at audrainautomuseum.org

“One of the things that excites me most about living in Newport is this city’s unsurpassed position at the center of history luxury and sport,” said Donald Osborne, CEO of Audrain. “In our mission at the Audrain Automobile Museum to preserve, celebrate and share automotive history, it is fitting that we share with these two organizations this joint ticket to give visitor guests a look into what makes Newport living history.”

The Sailing Museum features exhibits celebrating the National Sailing Hall of Fame and America’s Cup Hall of Fame. Discover the legends of sailing, try steering a sailboat, take the grinding challenge or fly over the water in the dome with SailGP. Learn more about The Sailing Museum at thesailingmuseum.org

“As the newest museum in the Newport landscape, we are excited to partner with the International Tennis Hall of Fame and Audrain Automobile Museum to offer our visitors and fans world-class experiences,” said Heather Ruhsam, Executive Director of The Sailing Museum. “Newport has a rich sporting history that comes alive through the dynamic storytelling and exhibits across all three properties.”

The Museum at the International Tennis Hall of Fame is home to over 25,000 artifacts, with nearly 2,000 items on display. Located in the Newport Casino, a National Historic Landmark, the ITHF shares the narrative of tennis history from its origins through present day. Visitors can learn the stories of tennis’ 262 Hall of Famers and enjoy several interactive exhibits, including the Roger Federer Hologram and the Ashe ’68 VR Experience. Learn more about the ITHF at tennisfame.com

“We’re thrilled to join with the Audrain Automobile Museum and The Sailing Museum to offer this all-access ticket for Newport’s visitors,” said Todd Martin, CEO of the International Tennis Hall of Fame. “Our museums have impactful stories to tell and history to share, and Newport’s Sporting Ticket will allow sports fans to immerse themselves in all three unique experiences.”

Prior to planning stops at each participating museum, individuals are encouraged to visit each museum’s website for the most up-to-date visiting hours and information on children’s admission fees.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!