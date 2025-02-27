Speaker Shekarchi Unveils New Housing Legislation in Rhode Island

House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi today introduced a comprehensive 12-bill package aimed at addressing Rhode Island’s ongoing housing crisis. This marks the fifth suite of housing-related legislation proposed by Shekarchi since taking office in 2021.

During a press conference, Speaker Shekarchi emphasized the state’s need for long-term, sustainable solutions to the housing shortage, citing it as a decades-long issue requiring consistent effort to resolve. “Our housing shortage has been decades in the making and will take years to address. Four years and almost 50 new housing laws later, we are still working to eliminate unnecessary barriers that increase development costs and complexities,” Shekarchi stated.

The Speaker noted that Rhode Island’s housing and homelessness crises are deeply intertwined, with rising home prices and rents disproportionately impacting low-income individuals. “As home prices and rents increase, it’s not just working families who are getting priced out of the housing market. People at the lower end of the income spectrum are most affected, and the data shows that homelessness rises as housing costs rise,” he added.

Shekarchi was joined by key figures including Rep. June S. Speakman, chair of the Special Legislative Commission on Affordable Housing, and Thomas E. Deller, chair of the Special Legislative Commission to Study Land Use, as well as housing and homelessness advocates, builders, and legislators.

Rep. Speakman expressed optimism about the proposed legislation. “These bills streamline approval processes and encourage more flexible use of land and existing structures. While there is still more work to do, this package takes us a step closer to addressing the crisis,” she said.

The newly proposed bills are a continuation of Shekarchi’s efforts to make the development process in Rhode Island more efficient and equitable. These efforts include reforms such as creating a more consistent building and fire code structure, expanding electronic permitting, and improving zoning laws to reduce unnecessary delays in development. Several of the bills also amend existing laws based on feedback from housing commissions that have met regularly since July 2022.

John V. Marcantonio, CEO of the Rhode Island Builders Association, praised Shekarchi’s leadership. “Speaker Shekarchi’s work on this issue is exemplary. His leadership and collaboration are creating a national model for addressing complex housing challenges,” Marcantonio said.

Secretary of Housing Deborah Goddard also voiced support for the initiative. “Speaker Shekarchi’s housing package is a critical step in solving the housing challenges we face, and we look forward to collaborating further to expand affordable housing options in Rhode Island,” Goddard remarked.

The 12 bills in the package focus on a range of housing issues, including:

Building Code Reforms: This bill aims to centralize roles and improve the efficiency of building code and fire code processes. Expansion of Electronic Permitting: Expands the use of electronic permitting to additional state departments by 2026. Zoning Enabling Act and Subdivision Act Amendments: Clarifies zoning processes and supports adaptive reuse of underutilized commercial buildings for housing. Low and Moderate Housing Act Amendments: Further clarifies development standards to reduce subjectivity in the approval process. Development of State-Owned Vacant Properties: Creates a streamlined approval process for housing development on state-owned vacant properties. Tax Levy Cap Exemption for New Housing: Offers temporary tax exemptions for municipalities developing housing with affordable units. Reliance on Zoning Certificates: Makes zoning certificates legally binding for property owners. Village/Mixed-Use Zoning Requirements: Requires municipalities to allow residential uses in commercial zoning districts. Higher Density Development in Urban Areas: Encourages higher density development where public water and sewer are available. Attached Single Family Dwelling Units: Encourages municipalities to allow townhome-style units for affordable homeownership opportunities. Infill and Oversized Lot Subdivisions: Allows for subdivisions of oversized lots that meet the average lot sizes of surrounding properties. Co-Living Housing Opportunities: Promotes co-housing as an affordable, energy-efficient housing model.

Speaker Shekarchi’s housing legislation reflects an ongoing commitment to addressing the state’s critical housing needs, aiming to create more affordable, sustainable living options for Rhode Islanders. The bills are expected to be reviewed and discussed in the coming weeks, with further collaboration among stakeholders anticipated.

