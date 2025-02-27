What She’s Having: Bartender Alert! The Quencher’s Spunky-Sweet Amanda Peloquin

On a quiet, frigid Tuesday night, The Quencher, with its happy roadside dive vibe, is a welcome respite—bartender Amanda Peloquin its warm, funny host. Petite in stature and sporting a green winter wool cap with a white clover embroidered on the front, she makes me a perfect lemon gimlet with fresh basil while we chat. The aromas of fresh pomodoro, freshly baked focaccia, and garlic call to me from the open kitchen, where plates of Italian comfort staples—pizza, grinders, and more—are being prepped.

Across the bar, two guys sit engaged in conversation. Peloquin casually throws their names into the mix as if they’re longtime pals. In fact, they’re first-timers at The Quencher. “I like to get to know people, ask their names, find out where they’re from,” she tells me. “I want to make it personal—for people to feel welcome and comfortable when they come in, not like it’s just a transaction.”

The newcomers respond in kind—talking with her, asking about the menu, laughing, and sharing stories. They know her name now, too, and they aren’t likely to forget it as they head out with a promise to return with their partners.

Having worked in the restaurant industry since she was 13, the single mom to twin eight-year-old girls and a four-year-old son is also the eldest of six. Though the age gap between her and her siblings is wide, they’re now close, she says. Before they came along, a special bond with her grandmother sparked a lifelong love of food and cooking.

“I’m Sicilian, Irish, and Polish, but I learned to cook Italian food with my grandma. My girl! She’s my best friend,” she says, adding without a drop of irony, “4’8” and so spunky!

“When I was younger, it was just the two of us, always in the kitchen. Cooking is a whole love language. It’s the best way to connect with people—cook them a meal and learn together,” says the maybe-5-foot-and-just-as-spunky granddaughter.

There’s something magnetic and a little mysterious about Peloquin—her no-nonsense, witty charm mixed with an obvious sensitivity and kindness. Finding a great employer in the restaurant business can be a challenge, and it wasn’t until she arrived at The Quencher that she felt she had found a real home.

“This is it,” she says. “This is my place. It feels like a bar in your basement, where your friends come over, and you’re happy with everyone around you. Nothing’s forced.”

Her respect and admiration for owners Scott and Adriene Kirmil run deep—their reputation for treating staff like family precedes them—as does her appreciation for Chef Joey Piotti. “Everyone I work with is so personable and nice,” she says, noting that the camaraderie extends across all of the Kirmils’ half-dozen restaurants.

Adding to the great fit for Peloquin is the diverse demographic the restaurant serves—tourists, locals, and regulars, from families with children to comedy and live music fans, as well as diners seeking a low-key but hearty and satisfying Italian-American meal. The Kirmils never skimp on events for all ages; Peloquin even brought her own kids in for a Kids Karaoke afternoon, where they had a blast.

Still, beyond friendship, great ownership, and interesting patrons, if Grandma’s influence had anything to do with it, food must have played a central role in this bartender’s decision to call The Quencher home.

“The Funghi Pasta—that’s a game-changer dish right there. That will change your life,” she says, deadpan.

