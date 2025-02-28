Highlights from the Rhode Island General Assembly: Week in Review (Feb. 24–Feb. 28)

Rhode Island Lawmakers Tackle Housing, Criminal Justice Reform, Climate Policy, and Public Transit

Here are the key updates from the past week at the Rhode Island General Assembly:

Speaker Shekarchi Announces 2025 Housing Legislation

Speaker of the House K. Joseph Shekarchi (D-Dist. 23, Warwick) introduced a 12-bill package focused on housing issues, marking his fifth comprehensive housing initiative since becoming speaker in 2021. The legislation is shaped by two housing commissions established by Shekarchi, which have been working since July 2022 to address Rhode Island’s affordable housing needs in a sustainable and equitable manner.

Senate Approves Bill Redefining Felonies, Misdemeanors, and Petty Misdemeanors

The Senate passed a bill sponsored by Sen. Jonathon Acosta (D-Dist. 16, Central Falls, Pawtucket) that revises Rhode Island’s definitions of felonies, misdemeanors, and petty misdemeanors. The legislation (2025-S 0063) aims to reform the state’s criminal justice system by alleviating pressures on correctional facilities and promoting rehabilitation while ensuring public safety. The bill now moves to the House, where Rep. Leonela Felix (D-Dist. 61, Pawtucket) has introduced a companion measure (2025-H 5502).

House Approves Bill Banning Deepfake Sexual Exploitation

The House passed legislation (2025-H 5046) sponsored by Rep. Jason Knight (D-Dist. 67, Barrington, Warren) that expands the state’s “revenge porn” law to include deepfake content created with artificial intelligence. The bill now heads to the Senate, where Sen. Andrew R. Dimitri (D-Dist. 25, Johnston) has introduced a corresponding measure (2025-S 0355).

Building Decarbonization Act Reintroduced

Sen. Meghan E. Kallman (D-Dist. 15, Pawtucket, Providence) and Rep. Rebecca Kislak (D-Dist. 4, Providence) have reintroduced the Building Decarbonization Act (2025-H 5493, 2025-S 0091), which aims to lower Rhode Island’s carbon emissions and promote sustainable building practices.

Legislation Seeks to Cap Home Insurance Hikes for Seniors

Rep. Samuel A. Azzinaro (D-Dist. 37, Westerly) and Sen. Victoria Gu (D-Dist. 38, Westerly, Charlestown, South Kingstown) are sponsoring a bill (2025-H 5333, 2025-S 0015) designed to protect low- and moderate-income seniors from excessive home insurance rate increases. The measure also mandates advance notice for homeowners facing significant rate hikes or policy cancellations.

Microplastics Pollution Legislation Introduced

Rep. Jennifer Boylan (D-Dist. 66, Barrington, East Providence) has introduced two bills (2025-H 5492, 2025-H 5340) targeting synthetic polymer microparticles, commonly known as microplastics. The legislation would direct the Department of Environmental Management to implement a statewide microplastic monitoring and reduction plan.

Coalition Pushes Bills to Address RIPTA Deficit

Legislators joined community groups, transit riders, and drivers in advocating for a set of bills aimed at funding the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA). The proposals seek to address the agency’s $32.6 million operational deficit for fiscal year 2026 and support the transformation of public transit in the state.

Climate Superfund Act Proposed

Sen. Linda L. Ujifusa (D-Dist. 11, Portsmouth, Bristol) and Rep. Jennifer Boylan (D-Dist. 66, Barrington, East Providence) introduced the Rhode Island Climate Superfund Act of 2025 (2025-S 0326, 2025-H 5424). The bill would require large fossil fuel companies to cover cleanup costs and damages associated with their carbon emissions over the past three decades.

RIBLIA Caucus Celebrates Black History Month

The Rhode Island Black, Latino, Indigenous, Asian-American, and Pacific Islander Caucus hosted its annual Black History Month celebration at the State House, recognizing the contributions of Black Rhode Islanders to the state’s history, culture, and economy.

State House Observes Dominican Republic Independence

Rep. Grace Diaz (D-Dist. 11, Providence) led a celebration marking the 181st anniversary of the Dominican Republic’s independence from Haiti, which took place on Feb. 27, 1844. The event honored Dominican heritage and culture within Rhode Island’s diverse communities.

