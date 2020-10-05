If you are coming to Rhode Island from one of the states listed below with a positivity rate of COVID-19 greater than 5%, you will either have to self-quarantine for 14 days while in Rhode Island, or produce proof of a negative test for COVID-19 that was taken within 72 hours prior to arrival in Rhode Island. If you receive a test after arriving in Rhode Island and get a negative test result, you can stop quarantining. (updated 10/5/2020)
Alabama
Arizona
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Idaho
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Maryland
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
North Carolina
North Dakota
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Puerto Rico
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming