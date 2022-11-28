(VIDEO) Jay Leno hits police car six days after being discharged from burn center

Comedian Jay Leno bumped into a police car while pulling up to the The Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach six days after being discharged from a burn center following a garage accident that left him with severe burns.

After the minor crash, the police told Leno it was “no big deal” after neither vehicle was damaged.

Leno is slated to perform three additional shows at The Comedy & Magic Club in December.





Leno splits his time between his home in LA and his Ocean Drive Estate in Newport.

