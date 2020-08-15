At approximately 2:20pm today, a moped and an SUV were involved in a head-on collision on Spring Street at Whale Swamp Road on Block Island. The driver of the moped died as a result of the crash. He has been identified as Corey M. Sanville, age 22 of Cranston, Rhode Island.

A 22 year-old female passenger on the moped sustained non life-threatening injuries and was flown to Rhode Island hospital.

Both occupants of the moped were wearing helmets.

The driver of the SUV was uninjured and is not being identified at this time.