Ocean Drive Crash Sends Two to Hospital, Driver in Critical Condition

A serious crash early Wednesday left a Fall River woman in critical condition and a Taunton man injured, according to Newport police.

Officers responded around 12:43 a.m. to reports of screeching tires and a loud crash near the intersection of Ocean Drive and Hazard Road. Upon arrival, they found a heavily damaged 2001 white Toyota Corolla that had collided with a tree, police said. The car’s front end was crushed, and both airbags had deployed.

The 29-year-old driver, a woman from Fall River, was unconscious and trapped inside the vehicle. Emergency crews from Newport and Middletown Fire Departments extricated her from the wreckage. She was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with severe leg and pelvic injuries where she remains unconscious and in critical condition.

The passenger, a 39-year-old man from Taunton, was outside the car when officers arrived. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with upper body injuries and is reported to be in stable condition.

Authorities said both occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation. Police have not released further details at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Newport Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

