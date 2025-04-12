Portsmouth Police Arrest Burrillville Man Accused of Soliciting 14-Year-Old Online

A Burrillville man is facing a disturbing charge after police say he tried to initiate inappropriate contact with a 14-year-old.

Michael Collins, 56, of Harrisville, was busted early Monday morning by the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force at his home, following an investigation led by Portsmouth Police detectives.

According to cops, Collins had been in online communication with a juvenile from Portsmouth. Investigators say they recovered “several items of evidentiary value,” including digital exchanges that allegedly show Collins attempting to solicit indecent contact.

The arrest stems from a report filed with Portsmouth Police, which prompted an investigation by their Detective Division. After gathering evidence, authorities secured an arrest warrant for Collins, who was taken into custody without incident just after 6:30 a.m. on April 7.

He was arraigned later that day in 2nd Division District Court on a felony charge of indecent solicitation of a minor. Collins was released on $5,000 surety bail.

As part of his bail conditions, he’s banned from having any contact with minors and prohibited from using the internet, smartphones, or computers.

The investigation remains ongoing.

