Newport Police Arrest Suspect in Dudley Avenue Stabbing Incident

A 39-year-old Providence man was arrested early Thursday in connection with a stabbing that left a Newport man hospitalized, police said.

Newport Police responded to a call at approximately 6:12 p.m. Wednesday at 12 Dudley Avenue, where they found a 35-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to his back. The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital and is in stable condition, authorities said.

Before officers arrived, reports indicated that a possible suspect had fled the scene in a 2004 red Honda CRV with California plates. Through their investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Hezekiah Mendoza, 39, of Providence, confirming that he left the area in the described vehicle. Police obtained an arrest warrant for Mendoza.

At approximately 3:22 a.m. Wednesday, Newport officers on patrol spotted Mendoza parked in his vehicle on Wellington Avenue near Kings Park. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Newport Police Station.

Mendoza faces charges of Assault with Intent to Commit Specified Felonies and Disorderly Conduct. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Newport District Court.

Authorities said the incident was isolated and posed no ongoing threat to the public. They urged anyone with information to contact Detective Jack Billings at 401-845-5751 or jbillings@cityofnewport.com.

This is not the first violent incident at 12 Dudley Avenue. Three years ago, 43-year-old Davide Semenza of Newport was fatally stabbed at the same address.

