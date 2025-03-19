Newport Police Respond to Rogers High School after Reports of Weapon on Campus

Panic swept through Rogers High School late this morning when reports surfaced of a student allegedly firing a weapon near the tennis courts, prompting an immediate police response and a campus-wide “Shelter in Place.”

Newport Police raced to the school after receiving a call about a potential shooter on the premises. School officials were quickly informed and took swift action, locking down students and staff while authorities investigated.

The student in question was located and taken into custody without incident, police said. Upon questioning, the individual admitted to the activity and revealed that the weapon in question was an air gun, which was found inside their car.

With the threat neutralized, the lockdown was lifted, and school activities resumed as normal. No injuries were reported.

