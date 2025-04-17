Is There a Serial Killer Stalking Southern New England?

The internet is ablaze with chilling speculation that a serial killer may be stalking New England — and the theory is gaining traction with each grim discovery of human remains across Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

At least six sets of remains have surfaced since early March, with victims found in woods, rivers — even stuffed in a suitcase. Social media sleuths, especially members of a private Facebook group called “New England Serial Killer”, are connecting the dots and sounding the alarm.

Police aren’t biting — yet.

“There is no information at this time suggesting any connection to similar discoveries in RI & the CT shoreline area,” Connecticut State Police said on April 11, adding that there’s “no known threat to the public.”

Here’s what we know:

* March 6: A skull was found in the woods off Route 3 in Plymouth, MA. Hours later, Paige Fannon, 35, of West Islip, NY, was found dead in the Norwalk River, CT — after being swept away by heavy rain.

* March 19: Human remains were discovered in a suitcase near a cemetery in Groton, CT.

* March 21: The body of Denise Leary, 59, a missing New Haven mother of two, was found by a homeowner clearing brush.

* March 27: In Foster, RI, Michele Romano, 56, missing since August, was found in the woods. Cops call her death “suspicious.”

* April 9: More remains turned up on Woodward Street in Killingly, CT — just over the border from Foster. No ID yet.

Authorities haven’t confirmed a link between the cases, but many of the towns are clustered close together, and the timeline is enough to rattle even the skeptics.

With three women now officially identified and more questions than answers, the question lingers — is New England in the grip of a silent predator?

For now, cops say “no.” But online, the jury’s out.

