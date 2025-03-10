Police to Crack Down on Drunk Driving During Newport St. Patrick’s Parade Day

Law enforcement agencies across Aquidneck Island and Rhode Island are ramping up efforts to combat drunk driving as the Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade takes over downtown on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

Officers from Newport, Middletown, Portsmouth, Jamestown, Tiverton, and the Rhode Island State Police will launch a joint DUI enforcement campaign, targeting impaired drivers before they pose a risk to others on the road.

The annual parade, a beloved tradition celebrating Newport’s Irish heritage, draws thousands of revelers. But officials say the festivities too often lead to dangerous decisions, with some attendees choosing to drive after drinking.

“Each year, we see preventable tragedies caused by impaired driving,” authorities said in a joint statement. “We’re urging paradegoers to plan ahead—use a rideshare, designate a sober driver, or take public transportation.”

Police officers and state troopers will be stationed along key routes in and out of the city, watching for signs of impairment. The Providence Police BAT (Blood Alcohol Testing) Mobile will also be deployed to expedite processing for those arrested.

The crackdown is backed by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation’s Office on Highway Safety and the Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association.

Officials are reminding attendees to celebrate responsibly and expect zero tolerance for drunk driving.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

