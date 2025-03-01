Mass Couple Held Without Bail After Officer-Involved Shooting in Middletown Drug Bust

A Massachusetts man accused of hitting a DEA agent with his car during an undercover drug operation appeared in court Friday.

Justin Deprospo, 39, of Rochester, Mass., allegedly attempted to run over the agent in the parking lot of a Home Depot on West Main Road while officers were making a controlled drug purchase as part of an ongoing investigation, authorities said.

Police opened fire on Deprospo’s car as he fled the scene, leading officers on a brief but high-speed chase. The pursuit ended on Ridgewood Road, where Deprospo was taken into custody.

According to police, Deprospo had been under investigation by the DEA for conspiracy and distribution of multiple controlled substances, including methamphetamine. Prosecutors said DEA agents had arranged a controlled purchase from him, but when officers moved in to arrest him, the situation turned violent. Deprospo allegedly began ramming unmarked police vehicles before striking an agent.

During the chase, police said Deprospo threw pills out of his car window along with metal spikes designed to deflate tires.

Deprospo now faces multiple charges, including:

Three counts of felony assault

Manufacturing, delivering, and possessing with intent to distribute a Schedule I-V controlled substance

Conspiracy to manufacture, deliver, and possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I-V controlled substance

Resisting arrest

Reckless driving

Obstructing an officer in the execution of duty

Duty to stop in an accident resulting in injury

Throwing articles at moving vehicles

His girlfriend, Melanie Higgins, 35, was also arrested and charged in connection with the investigation. Prosecutors allege she was present for a planned drug sale to an undercover agent.

Higgins faces charges including:

Manufacturing, delivering, and possessing with intent to distribute a Schedule III narcotic

Possession of a Schedule I-V controlled substance

Drug conspiracy

Both Deprospo and Higgins are being held without bail.

