BREAKING: Gunfire Erupts in Middletown Home Depot Parking Lot as Cops Open Fire on Fleeing Vehicle

A law enforcement-involved shooting erupted in the Home Depot parking lot Thursday afternoon, with multiple shots fired as officers targeted a fleeing vehicle, witnesses said.

The chaos unfolded just around 12:30 p.m., with witnesses reporting a heavy police presence and gunfire in the busy lot.

One woman was taken into custody at the scene, while the chase continued down Ridgewood Road behind Burger King, according to bystanders. An ambulance with emergency lights activated was seen leaving the area, followed closely by a police vehicle.

Authorities have not yet released information on injuries or what led to the shooting.

Residents are urged to avoid the area as law enforcement investigates.

This is a developing story. Stay with Newport Buzz for updates.

📸 John Walker

