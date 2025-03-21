Rhode Island Fire Training Academy Breaks Ground on New Classroom and Training Facility

The Rhode Island Fire Training Academy, in partnership with the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Department of Business Regulation, officially broke ground today on a new classroom and training facility at the state’s fire service training center in Exeter. This marks the beginning of phase 3 of a multi-year construction project aimed at enhancing training for the state’s firefighters.

The expansion follows a long-term vision that began in 2002, when Rhode Island voters approved a bond referendum to fund the construction of the State Fire Academy. The project was completed in 2012, and phase 2 was finished in 2016, with funding provided through the Rhode Island Capital Projects Fund (RICAP). The current $11 million phase 3, also funded through RICAP, will bring state-of-the-art facilities for both classroom instruction and hands-on training.

Governor Dan McKee spoke at the ceremony, highlighting the importance of investing in the state’s public safety professionals. “Rhode Island is home to some of the best public safety professionals in the country,” said McKee. “Ensuring our firefighters have the best training and education available paves the way for stronger and safer communities across our state.”

State Fire Marshal Timothy P. McLaughlin also expressed his support for the project. “The Rhode Island Fire Training Academy is an essential resource for our state’s fire service,” he said. “This new facility will help us continue to make sure Rhode Island’s bravest are ready on day one to do their jobs safely and effectively.”

Mark S. Pare, Director of the Rhode Island Fire Training Academy, emphasized the importance of modern facilities in maintaining the highest training standards. “This expansion reflects our ongoing commitment to provide the highest quality education and training standards for professional firefighters,” Pare said. “Modern facilities like these are necessary and I thank our local, state, and federal leaders for their continued support.”

Once completed, the new facility will support the state’s fire service with cutting-edge training resources, ensuring Rhode Island’s first responders are equipped to handle emergencies safely and efficiently.

