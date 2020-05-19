1149 Restaurant located at 1149 Division Street Warwick announced Monday evening in a Facebook post, that they are closing permanently due to the COVID pandemic

To all of our loyal guests-

We are announcing that due to the unfortunate Covid -19 crisis, the owners of Eleven Forty-Nine Restaurant have made the decision to close permanently.

It has been our sincere honor to serve our patrons for the last thirteen years and we have enjoyed sharing so many special occasions and life events.

We thank all our guests for their loyalty and for choosing 1149 for dining and special events!

We also wish to give a special thank you to all the staff members throughout the years, you have made us proud and served with care!