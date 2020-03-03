Meadowbrook School in East Greenwich has closed after a sibling of student woke up with flu symptoms. That sibling recently travelled abroad.

Superintendent Frank Pallota released a statement tuesday morning.

Good morning East Greenwich Families and Community Members,

Meadowbrook Farms School was closed today out of an abundance of caution. It is important to note there are no students or staff that are persons under investigation for COVID-19.

Early this morning, the principal was informed by a parent, whose family recently traveled abroad, that one of their children woke up sick with a fever and cough. This child does not attend East Greenwich Public Schools. However, a sibling is a student at Meadowbrook Farms and has no symptoms.

The Rhode Island Department of Health was contacted immediately. The family was asked to contact the RIDOH and did speak directly with the doctor on call. Additionally, cleaning protocols advised by the Department of Health are taking place this morning at Meadowbrook Farms. Any additional information will be communicated as needed.

Respectfully,

Frank Pallota, Ed. D