RPL Closes $2.3M Sale of Point Judith Pond Waterfront Home

Residential Properties Ltd. announces the sale of 73 A Fire Lane 3 Lane in South Kingstown by RPL Sales Associate Mary Ann Lisi for $2.3 million.

According to State-Wide MLS data, this is the highest price per square foot sale in South Kingstown since 2022.

Perched high on a hill, this waterfront Cape is tucked down a private lane just north of Jerry Brown Farm with panoramic views of Point Judith Pond. Its secluded beach and deep water dock allow for a magnificent slice of New England coastal living. The east-facing deck enjoys breathtaking sunrises, while a stone fireplace inside lends cozy charm on cool evenings. A bedroom and a full bath are on the first floor with another open room and full bath on the second floor. Residents can ride bikes to Matunuck Oyster Bar, East Matunuck State Beach, Jim’s Dock, and the pier.

