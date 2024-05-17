Newport Takes Center Stage in Guy Fieri’s “Best Bite in Town” Season Premiere

Get ready for a mouthwatering journey as the season premiere of “Best Bite in Town” airs on Food Network this Friday, May 24, 2024, at 9:00 PM. The exciting episode, aptly titled “Newport,” shines a spotlight on Newport, Rhode Island, with host Guy Fieri sending Noah Cappe on a culinary exploration of this historic seaside town, accompanied by celebrity chefs Tiffani Faison and Shota Nakajima.

Newport’s vibrant food scene takes center stage as the trio indulges in an array of delectable dishes. From the rich flavors of hearty chowder and savory noodles to the irresistible taste of mouthwatering burgers and flaky biscuits, they embark on a mission to uncover Newport’s ultimate culinary gem.

Viewers are in for a sensory feast as Noah, Tiffani, and Shota navigate through some of Newport’s esteemed eclectic eateries such as the legendary Flo’s Clam Shack. Their journey leads them from cozy diners to trendy bistros, sampling diverse flavors and uncovering hidden culinary treasures along the way. No stone is left unturned in their quest to crown Newport’s best bite in town.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

