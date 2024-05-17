Obituary: Ann K. Nichols (1941-2024)

April 18, 1941 — May 14, 2024

Ann K. Nichols, 83, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away in Newport Hospital on May 14, 2024. She was the wife of Gerald R. Nichols.

Born in Rochester, NY, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Marie (Roy) Kimmel.

Ann was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She was always there for her children, a devoted cub scout leader, and a loving hockey, figure skating, and swim meet mom.

Ann is survived by her husband Gerald, their children; Paul (Kris) Nichols, of Bangor, ME, Kathryn Nichols, of Rochester, NY, Patrick (Liisa) Nichols, of Weymouth, MA, her siblings; James (Bonnie) Kimmel, of Holley, NY, grandchildren; Sarah Nichols, Aron Nichols, Christopher Ahearn, Evan Ahearn, Nolan Ahearn, Jake Ahearn, Jack Nichols, Ben Nichols, Ira Nichols, and great-grandchildren; Hunter, Ivy, and #3 on the way in August.

Services for Ann will be private.

Donations in her memory may be made to the St. John’s Lodge Food Bank, 81 Sprague St., Portsmouth, RI, 02871.