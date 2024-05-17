Deported Guatemalan National Charged with Illegal Re-entry and Failure to Register as Sex Offender in Newport

A Guatemalan national, previously deported following a 2014 conviction in Rhode Island for second-degree sexual assault, has been charged in federal court for illegally re-entering the United States and failing to register as a sex offender. The announcement was made by United States Attorney Zachary Cunha.

According to the charging documents, Nelson Yocute, 34 of Newport, was deported after his 2014 conviction, which also required him to register as a sex offender. Despite this, it is alleged that Yocute illegally returned to the United States and had been living and working in Newport, Rhode Island, for the past nine years. Additionally, he is accused of failing to comply with the registration requirements mandated by his state court sentence.

On May 14, 2024, Yocute made an initial appearance in US District Court and was ordered detained in federal custody. It is important to note that a federal criminal complaint is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Assistant United States Attorney Denise M. Barton is prosecuting the case. The investigation was conducted by the Newport Police Department, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations and the United States Marshals Service.

