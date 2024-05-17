Weekly Roundup: Key Developments in Rhode Island’s General Assembly (May 13-May 17)

This week, the Rhode Island General Assembly saw significant legislative activity. Here are the key highlights:

Felony Charges for Repeat Domestic Violence Offenders

The House of Representatives passed a bill (2024-H 7744) introduced by Rep. Kathleen A. Fogarty (D-Dist. 35, South Kingstown) that would classify a third domestic violence violation as a felony. The measure now moves to the Senate, where Sen. Dawn Euer (D-Dist. 13, Newport, Jamestown) has introduced similar legislation (2024-S 2932).

Zoning for Mixed-Use and Multifamily Housing

Legislation (2024-H 7981Aaa) introduced by Rep. Joshua J. Giraldo (D-Dist. 56, Central Falls) passed the House. This bill aims to increase housing supply by requiring municipalities to allow duplexes, mixed-use development, and multifamily housing in specific areas. It is part of a larger housing package announced by Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi. The measure now awaits Senate consideration.

Protecting Seniors from Paper Invoice Fees

The Senate approved a bill (2024-S 2278A) introduced by Sen. Matthew L. LaMountain, making it illegal to charge seniors for paper invoices. Violating this provision would be a deceptive trade practice subject to a $500 fine. The bill now heads to the House, where Rep. Brandon T. Voas (D-Dist. 57, Cumberland, Central Falls) has introduced similar legislation (2024-H 7940).

Allowing Breweries to Sell Kegs Directly to Public

The Senate passed a bill (2024-S 2695) sponsored by Sen. Walter S. Felag (D-Dist. 10, Warren, Bristol, Tiverton), permitting breweries to sell one one-sixth barrel keg of their malt beverages per day to consumers. The legislation now moves to the House, where Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee (D-Dist. 33, South Kingstown, Narragansett) has introduced a companion bill (2024-H 7842).

Waiving Court Fees for Crime Victims

The House passed a bill (2024-H 7800) by Rep. Alex D. Marszalkowski (D-Dist. 52, Cumberland) to exempt crime victims from certain court fees when seeking restitution. This legislation now goes to the Senate, where Sen. Melissa A. Murray (D-Dist. 24, Woonsocket, North Smithfield) is sponsoring a similar bill (2024-S 2115A).

Constitutional Guarantee of Equitable Education

The Senate approved a bill (2024-S 2147) sponsored by Sen. Roger A. Picard (D-Dist. 20, Woonsocket, Cumberland) to place a constitutional amendment on the ballot, ensuring every child receives an equitable, adequate, and meaningful education. The legislation now heads to the House, where Rep. Mary Duffy Messier (D-Dist. 62, Pawtucket) is sponsoring companion legislation (2024-H 7396).

Preserving Public Rights of Way

Legislation (2024-H 7645A) sponsored by Rep. Terri Cortvriend (D-Dist. 72, Portsmouth, Middletown) passed the House. This bill allows municipalities to preserve public access paths and trails through “qualified abandonment.” The bill now moves to the Senate, with Sen. Victoria Gu (D-Dist. 38, Westerly, Charlestown, South Kingstown) sponsoring similar legislation (2024-S 2641).

Universal Pre-K and Class Size Limits

The Senate approved two bills sponsored by Senate President Pro Tempore Hanna M. Gallo (D-Dist. 27, Cranston, West Warwick). One bill aims to establish universal pre-kindergarten for 3- and 4-year-olds and expand child care access for younger children (2024-S 2843). The other sets a 20-student limit for K-2 class sizes (2024-S 2148). These bills now head to the House, with Rep. Joseph M. McNamara (D-Dist. 19, Warwick, Cranston) sponsoring the pre-K bill (2024-H 7497).

Renewable Energy Projects without Rate Increases

The Senate passed the “Renewable Ready” bill (2024-S 2293) sponsored by Sen. Alana M. DiMario (D-Dist. 36, Narragansett, North Kingstown, New Shoreham), ensuring renewable energy projects do not increase electric rates or require clearing forests. The bill now goes to the House, where Rep. June S. Speakman (D-Dist. 68, Warren, Bristol) has introduced companion legislation (2024-H 7616).

Consumer Protection for Solar Industry

The House approved a bill (2024-H 7603A) sponsored by Deputy Majority Whip Mia A. Ackerman (D-Dist. 45, Cumberland, Lincoln), regulating businesses selling home solar systems to protect consumers. The bill moves to the Senate, which has already passed companion legislation (2024-S 2801Aaa) introduced by Sen. Jacob Bissaillon (D-Dist. 1, Providence).

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

