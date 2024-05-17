Exquisite East Side Mediterranean Style Colonial Revival on Upper Elmgrove Hits Market for $1,695,000

612 Elmgrove Avenue | Providence, RI | 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3,773 sq ft | offered by Jim DeRentis of Residential Properties Ltd. for $1,695,000

Step into elegance with this Mediterranean style Colonial Revival, perfectly situated on a corner lot in Upper Elmgrove. As you pass through the front gates and follow the charming garden path, you’ll be welcomed by a colonnade front entrance. Once inside, experience the essence of a European Villa.

The imported tile flooring from the foyer extends seamlessly into the library, which features a beautifully carved stone fireplace, creating an ideal space for telecommuting. At the opposite end of the hall, the living room boasts a beamed ceiling and another exquisite carved stone fireplace, which flows into the sunroom with its own stone fireplace, making for a cozy retreat.

A few steps up, you’ll find a delightful dining room adorned with warm wood floors featuring a mahogany inlay and a beamed ceiling. Stunning arched windows throughout the first floor enhance the home’s romantic allure. The crisp, white eat-in kitchen is equipped with brand-new, top-of-the-line appliances. A convenient eating nook provides the perfect spot for casual conversation.

Versatility abounds with a first-floor bedroom or den and a full tile bath. Upstairs, the generous primary bedroom includes a dressing room and a rooftop terrace. Three additional bedrooms, a large closet or dressing room, and two full baths complete this level.

The manicured grounds feature mature plantings and three stone patios, all surrounded by brick walls with decorative wrought iron inserts, providing a private and serene outdoor space. The two-car garage is conveniently located at the back of the house.

This home’s prime location offers an easy stroll to the Farmer’s Market, Hope Village, and city parks, making it a must-see! Don’t miss the opportunity to own this stunning property.

