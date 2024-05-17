Obituary: Marjorie J. Beardwood (1936-2024)

May 12, 1936 — May 9, 2024

On May 9, 2024, Marjorie J. Beardwood passed away peacefully at Riverview Nursing home, Coventry, RI. She was in the presence of her daughter and members of the nursing staff.

Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late George Edward Jackson and Jean Vincent (Swan) Jackson.

Marjorie is survived by her son Bruce Allan Beardwood, Jr, wife Abby, granddaughters Victoria and Alexandra of Coventry, RI. She is also survived by her daughter Lisa Gayle Beardwood and companion James MacLean Coull of Bristol, RI and Littleton, MA. Additionally, her sister Joan Scheld and family, daughters Meredith, Melanie and son Jamie of Clinton, CT.

Marjorie is preceded in death by her parents and first husband Bruce Allan Beardwood as well as brother-in-law, Arthur E. Scheld of Clinton, CT. In Addition, longtime acquaintance Howard Prescott of Portsmouth, RI.

In life Marjorie was an avid camp counselor and swimming instructor in the summers during her school years and obtained a degree in education from Rhode Island College and a master’s degree from the University of Rhode Island. She was a schoolteacher in the Middletown, RI public school system for upwards of 26 years. She was a passionate cook and an avid writer with some of her poems being published. Later in life she and her partner Howard enjoyed sailing, and together took many adventures on the New England waters. After retiring, she continued residing in her home at 53 Bourbon Street in Portsmouth, where she lived for 45 years. Marjorie was a volunteer greeter and tour guide at Blithewold Mansion in Bristol, RI for many years as she always enjoyed engaging people throughout her life. In light of this passion, donations in Marjorie’s memory can be made to Blithewold Mansion, 101 Ferry Road, Bristol, RI 02809.

Services for Marjorie will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, with visitation from 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, followed by a Memorial Service at 2:00 PM in St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 324 East Main Road, Portsmouth. Burial will be private.