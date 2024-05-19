Obituary: Richard “Rick” J. Sowers, Sr. (1972-2024)

“When someone you love becomes a memory,

That memory becomes a treasure.”

Richard J. Sowers, Sr., 51, of Middletown R.I, passed away on May 16, 2024. Born in Newport R.I. on August 20, 1972, he was the son of Mary (Souza) Sowers and the late Daniel Sowers, Sr.

Richard, known to all as Rick, had a light about him that no one could replace. He was truly the life of any party. He was always there to support the ones he loved, in any way that he could, and never asked for anything in return. His laugh was contagious and his personality was infectious. Whether it was one time or several, any moment spent with him was sure to leave a memory to last a lifetime.

Rick loved playing darts, bragging bout how sly he was at playing pool, concerts with his daughter, grilling with his friends and family, any chance he had to sit down with his son, blasting heavy metal and 80s hair bands so loud you could barely hear yourself think, afternoons with his mother, and above all else- what Rick loved most was being a father and grandfather (Papaw).

Rick was a one-of-a-kind father, a loving Papaw, a devoted son, a loyal partner, a trustworthy brother, and a selfless friend.

Rick is survived by his children; Elizabeth M. Sears and Richard J. Sowers, Jr., his grandchildren; Logan Sowers, Kayden Mello, and Peyton Sears, his mother; Mary Sowers, and his brother; Daniel Sowers, Jr. He also leaves behind two nieces and two nephews.

Rick is preceded in death by his father, Daniel Sowers, Sr., his son-in-law, Zachary Sears, his uncle, Jimmy Sowers, and his uncle, Richard Sowers.

Services for Rick will be private.