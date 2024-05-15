Double the Bliss: Libby Kirwin Real Estate Seamlessly Lists and Sells Two Properties on Bliss Road in Newport

Planning to buy your dream home in Newport, RI but need to sell your current one first? Libby Kirwin Real Estate is your solution, offering expert handling of the convenient HUBBARD CLAUSE.

Both Properties are currently pending: 17 Bliss Road – A Victorian gem featuring an inviting enclosed front porch, a wrap-around first-level porch, and a second-level wrap-around deck, perfect for year-round enjoyment. Inside, discover an updated kitchen with soapstone counters, original pantry, and built-ins, complemented by a cozy fireplace in the second living room. Upstairs, find four spacious bedrooms and a full bath with a shower/tub combo.

And 7 Bliss Road, a Charming Newport Victorian with 4 beds, 3 baths, and elegant updates. Situated on a corner lot with driveway parking, it’s a short stroll to Broadway and downtown. Enjoy spacious rooms, an open first-floor layout, gourmet kitchen, gleaming hardwoods, and intricate woodwork. Features include an interior entry porch, 2nd-floor laundry, and a 3rd-floor suite with a full bath and walk-in closet. Plus, a new patio for easy upkeep. Zoned as a two-family, currently utilized as a single-family residence.

Both are prime examples of their team’s expertise in managing simultaneous selling and buying. With Libby Kirwin Real Estate, this complex process becomes a smooth waltz.

Curious about the HUBBARD CLAUSE? It’s a secret weapon in the world of real estate, ensuring a seamless transition from one home to the next.

Libby Kirwin Real Estate navigates the intricacies for you, making your journey toward homeownership a breeze.

Contact them today to learn more about their innovative approach.

Libby Kirwin Real Estate

(401) 864-5458

libby.kirwin@libbykirwin.com

