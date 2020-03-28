In accordance with Governor Raimondo’s March 28, 2020 executive order, the Department of Business Regulation has provided the following list of critical and non-critical retail businesses.
For questions on these guidelines, please submit your questions online to the Department of Business Regulation using the web form available at https://dbr.ri.gov/critical/. You may also call the Department of Business Regulation at 401-889-5550.
Critical retail businesses include:
– Food and beverage stores (e.g. supermarkets; liquor, specialty food, bodega and convenience stores; farmers’ markets; food banks and pantries)
– Pharmacies and medical supply stores, compassion centers
– Pet supply stores
– Printing shops, mail and delivery stores and operations, office supply
– Gas stations
– Laundromats
– Electronics and telecommunications stores
– Industrial, construction, agricultural/seafood equipment and supply stores, hardware stores, general power equipment
– Funeral homes
– Auto repair and supply
– Banks and credit unions
– Firearms stores
– Healthcare and public safety professional uniform stores
– And other stores and businesses identified as critical by the Department of Business Regulation.
Non-critical retail businesses include:
– Arts & crafts stores
– Florists
– Furniture stores (by appointment only)
– Car and other motor vehicle dealerships (except for auto repair and by appointment only)
– Music stores
– Billiard stores
– Sporting goods stores
– Home furnishings stores
– Lawn/garden supply stores (note that agricultural/seafood supply would be allowed to be
open)
– Book stores
– Departments stores
– Gift stores
– Beauty supply stores
– Second-hand/consignment stores
– Shoe stores
– Clothing stores
– Jewelry stores
Additional guidance:
– Restaurants and bars may continue to operate only for pickup, drive-through, and delivery as per the Governor’s Executive Order 20-04.
– All critical retail employers are required to implement social distancing and to work from home to the extent possible.
– Financial services offered by pawn shops and payday lenders would be allowed to continue. In-person retail at pawn shops would be considered non-critical and closed.
– For stores that are mixed retail and service, general retail with customers coming in and out of your store is not permitted.
– For non-critical retail stores, although in-person retail sales are not allowed, retailers may continue to receive and ship orders made by phone or online.