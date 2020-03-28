In accordance with Governor Raimondo’s March 28, 2020 executive order, the Department of Business Regulation has provided the following list of critical and non-critical retail businesses.

For questions on these guidelines, please submit your questions online to the Department of Business Regulation using the web form available at https://dbr.ri.gov/critical/. You may also call the Department of Business Regulation at 401-889-5550.

Critical retail businesses include:

– Food and beverage stores (e.g. supermarkets; liquor, specialty food, bodega and convenience stores; farmers’ markets; food banks and pantries)

– Pharmacies and medical supply stores, compassion centers

– Pet supply stores

– Printing shops, mail and delivery stores and operations, office supply

– Gas stations

– Laundromats

– Electronics and telecommunications stores

– Industrial, construction, agricultural/seafood equipment and supply stores, hardware stores, general power equipment

– Funeral homes

– Auto repair and supply

– Banks and credit unions

– Firearms stores

– Healthcare and public safety professional uniform stores

– And other stores and businesses identified as critical by the Department of Business Regulation.

Non-critical retail businesses include:

– Arts & crafts stores

– Florists

– Furniture stores (by appointment only)

– Car and other motor vehicle dealerships (except for auto repair and by appointment only)

– Music stores

– Billiard stores

– Sporting goods stores

– Home furnishings stores

– Lawn/garden supply stores (note that agricultural/seafood supply would be allowed to be

open)

– Book stores

– Departments stores

– Gift stores

– Beauty supply stores

– Second-hand/consignment stores

– Shoe stores

– Clothing stores

– Jewelry stores

Additional guidance:

– Restaurants and bars may continue to operate only for pickup, drive-through, and delivery as per the Governor’s Executive Order 20-04.

– All critical retail employers are required to implement social distancing and to work from home to the extent possible.

– Financial services offered by pawn shops and payday lenders would be allowed to continue. In-person retail at pawn shops would be considered non-critical and closed.

– For stores that are mixed retail and service, general retail with customers coming in and out of your store is not permitted.

– For non-critical retail stores, although in-person retail sales are not allowed, retailers may continue to receive and ship orders made by phone or online.