Rhode Island governor Gina Raimondo has placed the state of Rhode Island on a two week “pause” beginning Monday, November 30th through December 13th.

Raimondo has also banned Rhode Islanders from socializing with people living outside of their own households effective immediately. “This means you should not be spending time socially with anyone you don’t live with,” Raimondo said. “This includes on Thanksgiving.”

All bar areas in restaurants and bars will be closed for the full two weeks. Drinks can still be served to customers seated at tables. Recreational venues (bowling alleys, theaters, casinos, indoor sporting, gyms and group fitness, organized sports closed.

Indoor dining will scale back to 33% capacity, current early closures of 10pm on weeknights and 10:30pm will remain in place and restaurants will be required to only seat members from same household together at one table.

During the Pause, Raimondo is also asking all offices to move to remote work for every employee who is able to do so.

Raimondo is punishing communities who have done a good job stopping the spread for the failures of other communities who haven’t been doing a good job in slowing the spread.

developing…