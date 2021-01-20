Here’s the list of everyone President Trump has pardoned as of January 18, 2020. Around 100 more pardons are expected to drop Tuesday night or Wednesday morning just prior to Joe Biden’s Inauguration.
Here’s Trump’s List of Last Minute Pardons
List of People Pardoned by President Donald Trump
- Joseph M. Arpaio—Contempt of Court
- Kristian Mark Saucier—Unauthorized retention of defense information
- I. Lewis Libby, aka Scooter Libby, aka Irve Lewis “Scooter” Libby—Obstruction of justice; false statements; perjury (two counts)
- John Arthur Johnson, aka Jack Johnson—Violation of the White Slave Traffic Act
- Dinesh D’Souza—Campaign contribution fraud
- Dwight Lincoln Hammond—Use of fire to damage and destroy property of the United States
- Steven Dwight Hammond—Use of fire to damage and destroy property of the United States (two counts)
- Michael Chase Behenna—Unpremeditated murder; assault
- Patrick James Nolan—Conducting the affairs of an enterprise through a pattern of racketeering
- Conrad Moffat Black—Mail fraud; attempted obstruction of justice
- Michael Anthony Tedesco—Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute in excess of 5 kilograms of cocaine and quantities of marijuana
- Roy Wayne McKeever—Used telephone in distributing marijuana
- John Richard Bubala—Conversion of government property
- Chalmer Lee Williams—Conspiracy to steal firearms and other goods as part of an interstate shipment; theft from shipment in interstate commerce; theft of firearms shipped in interstate commerce
- Rodney M. Takumi—Participating in an illegal gambling business
- Zay Jeffries—Conspiracy to violate the Sherman Act
- Mathew Golsteyn—Premeditated murder (charged, not tried or convicted)
- Clint A. Lorance—Attempted murder; murder (two specifications); wrongfully communicating a threat (two specifications); reckless endangerment; soliciting a false statement; obstructing justice
- Angela Ronae Stanton—Conspiracy to transport in interstate commerce a stolen motor vehicle and tampering with a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN)
- Ariel Manuel Friedler—Conspiracy to access a protected computer without authorization
- David Hossein Safavian—Obstruction; false statement (three counts)
- Michael Robert Milken—Conspiracy; securities fraud; mail fraud; tax fraud; filing false reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC); assisting a brokerage firm in violating its net capital requirements
- Paul Harvey Pogue—Making and subscribing a false tax return
- Bernard Bailey Kerik—Obstructing the administration of the Internal Revenue Laws; aiding in the preparation of a false income tax return; making false statements on a loan application; making false statements (five counts)
- Edward J. DeBartolo Jr.—Misprision of a felony
- Susan B. Anthony—Illegal voting
- Jon Donyae Ponder—Bank robbery; interference with commerce by armed robbery (six counts)
- Alice Marie Johnson—Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine; attempted possession of 12 kilos of cocaine with intent to distribute; attempted possession of 9 kilos of cocaine; attempted possession of 75 kilos of cocaine; attempted possession of 10 kilos of cocaine; conspiracy to commit money laundering; money laundering ($1.5 million); structuring monetary transactions
- Michael T. Flynn—Making false statements to Federal investigators
- Phillip Kay Lyman—Conspiracy to operate off-road vehicles on public land closed to off-road vehicles; operation of off-road vehicle on public lands closed to off-road vehicles
- Otis Gordon—Sell, distribute, or dispense a controlled substance
- Weldon Hal Angelos—Possession with intent to distribute marijuana (five counts); possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime (three counts); possession of a stolen firearm (two counts); possession of a firearm with a removed serial number; use of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm (two counts); money laundering (three counts)
- Alex Van Der Zwaan—False statements
- George Papadopoulos—False statements
- Christopher Carl Collins—Conspiracy to commit securities fraud; false statements
- Duncan D. Hunter—Conspiracy to commit offenses
- Alfonso Antonio Costa—Health care fraud
- Paul Alvin Slough—Voluntary manslaughter, aiding and abetting and causing an act to be done (13 counts); attempt to commit voluntary manslaughter, aiding and abetting and causing an act to be done (17 counts); using and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and aiding and abetting and causing an act to be done
- Nicholas Abram Slatten—Murder in the first degree
- Evan Shawn Liberty—Voluntary manslaughter, aiding and abetting and causing an act to be done (eight counts); attempt to commit voluntary manslaughter, aiding and abetting and causing an act to be done (12 counts); using and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and aiding and abetting and causing an act to be done
- Dustin Laurent Heard—Voluntary manslaughter, aiding and abetting and causing an act to be done (six counts); attempt to commit voluntary manslaughter, aiding and abetting and causing an act to be done (11 counts); using and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and aiding and abetting and causing an act to be done
- Jose Alonso Compean—Assault with a dangerous weapon, and aiding and abetting; assault with serious bodily injury, and aiding and abetting; discharge of a firearm in relation to a crime of violence; deprivation of rights under color of law
- Alfred Lee Crum—Illegally operating a still; unlawful possession of a still; operating without bond
- Ignacio Ramos—Assault with a dangerous weapon and aiding and abetting; assault with serious bodily injury and aiding and abetting; discharge of a firearm in relation to a crime of violence; deprivation of rights under color of law
- Roger Joseph Stone Jr.—Obstruction of proceeding; false statements (five counts); witness tampering
- Paul J. Manafort—Subscribing to false United States individual income tax returns for 2010-2014 tax years (five counts); failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts for calendar years 2011-2014; bank fraud/Lender B/$3.4 million loan; bank fraud/Lender C/$1 million loan and Conspiracy against the United States; conspiracy to obstruct justice (witness tampering)
- Margaret E. Hunter—Conspiracy to commit offenses
- Charles Kushner—Fraud and false statements (16 counts); retaliating against witness, victim; statements or entries generally
- William Plemons—Structuring transactions to avoid reporting requirements (four counts), Willfully attempting to evade personal income tax (three counts), and Wire fraud
- Topeka Kimberly Sam—Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine hydrochloride
- Peter Y. Atkinson—Mail fraud (three counts)
- John A. Boultbee—Mail fraud
- Andrew Barron Worden—Wire fraud
- Mary Ballard McCarty—Conspiracy to commit honest services fraud
- James J. Kassouf—Making a false tax return
- John Frederick Tate—Conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States; causing false records; causing false campaign contribution reports; false statements scheme
- Jesse R. Benton—Conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States; causing false records; causing false campaign contribution reports; false statements scheme
- Christopher Michael Wade—Sealed offenses of conviction
- Joseph Martin Stephens—Probation revocation
- Christopher II X—Conspiracy to distribute cocaine, Violation (4)
- Cesar Agusto Lozada—Conspiracy to distribute marijuana
- Rickey Ivan Kanter—Mail fraud
- Stephanie Christine Mohr—Deprivation of rights under color of law
- Robert Edward Coughlin II—Conflict of interest
- Mark Siljander—Obstruction of justice; violation of Foreign Agents Registration Act
- James Harutun Batmasian—Willful failure to pay over tax
- Gary Mark Brugman—Deprivation of rights under color of law
- Joseph Occhipinti—Conspiracy to violate civil rights; deprivation of rights under color of law (10 misdemeanor counts); false statements (six counts)
- Rebekah Kay Charleston—Conspiracy to commit tax evasion
- Russell Paul Plaisance—Conspiracy to unlawfully import cocaine into the U.S.
Here’s Trump’s List of Last Minute Pardons