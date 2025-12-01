Home Is Where the Heart Is: First Lady Melania Trump Debuts Festive 2025 White House Christmas Theme

The White House is sparkling once again as First Lady Melania Trump unveils her 2025 holiday theme, “Home Is Where the Heart Is,” a cheerful tribute to the traditions, families and shared spirit that define the season.

Mrs. Trump says the theme is inspired by her own experiences balancing motherhood, work and constant travel. “Home is not merely a physical space; it is the warmth and comfort I carry within,” she said. “This Christmas, let’s celebrate the love we hold within ourselves and share it with those around us.”

One of the most eye-catching displays is the Fostering the Future Red Room, created with designer Hervé Pierre. Bright red décor, glowing lights and hundreds of blue butterflies fill the space, symbolizing hope, renewal and the foster-care community the First Lady has championed since 2021. Pierre also crafted a special holiday tour booklet for guests.

The festive touches continue throughout the White House. Seventy-five classic wreaths, more than 50 Christmas trees, 700 feet of garland, 25,000 feet of ribbon, and 10,000 butterflies create a vibrant holiday atmosphere from floor to ceiling.

In the Blue Room, the official White House Christmas Tree — an 18-foot concolor fir from Michigan — honors Gold Star Families with gold stars and ornaments celebrating every U.S. state and territory.

Patriotic red, white and blue displays in the East Room highlight the upcoming 250th anniversary of the Nation, while the Green Room features interactive presidential portraits made from over 6,000 puzzle pieces, encouraging families to explore and play together.

In the State Dining Room, the 2025 Gingerbread House offers a show-stopping centerpiece: a handcrafted South Portico made from more than 120 pounds of gingerbread. Nearby, a beautifully restored section of the historic White House Crèche is displayed in the Grand Foyer.

As visitors walk through the decorated halls, the 2025 White House Christmas theme delivers one clear message: no matter where you are, the heart of the season is found in togetherness — and home is where the heart is.