Newport area residents will soon have another option to secure a rapid COVID-19 test.

The City of Newport has been informed that beginning Tuesday, January 26, the Rhode Island Department of Health and Rhode Island National Guard, will be opening a Binax Now Rapid test site at 21 Brown and Howard Wharf in downtown Newport.

The site, which was donated by Paolino Properties, will offer free asymptomatic Walk-In service from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. No appointment is necessary, however those utilizing the testing site are asked to maintain social distancing and follow the direction of the service members who may have to form them into lines.

The new location is part of the RIDOH’s effort to expand COVID-19 testing in East Bay communities. City Staff is also coordinating with State health officials to open additional sites in the City’s North End neighborhood.

Patrons will be provided a ticket number and are asked to wait in their vehicles for 15-20 minutes after providing a quick nasal swab for the test. Results are provided on site, and they will be called back in by their ticket number for results; they will be provided a hardcopy sheet of their results, as well a digital entry into the RIDOH portal. Those who test positive will also be provided guidance on quarantining and public safety.