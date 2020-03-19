If you’re a parent of a Newport Public Schools student, please be sure to take note of the following important information:

Chromebooks are being distributed for students in Pell Elementary School and Thompson Middle School today and tomorrow, Friday, March 20th. Details on which door to go to for your child’s grade level has been posted on the School Department’s mobile app.

Pell Elementary School students can pick up their laptops on: Thurs. from 12 – 6 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

TMS student laptops will be distributed on: Thurs. from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. & 3:30 – 6 p.m.; or Friday from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. & 1 – 4 p.m.

Meals are also being offered through Grab & Go Bags every Monday – Friday at Pell Elementary School from 12 – 1 p.m. & at the Martin Luther King Center from 12 – 1:30 p.m.

For more information on the School Department’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, please visit www.NPSRI.net