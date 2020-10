A peaceful ride out in support of Jhamal Gonsalves is scheduled for 11am on Saturday, October 24th at Storer Park in Newport.

Motorcycles, scooters and cars welcome.

Event organizers stress that this is not a protest or a rally rather it’s a rideout.

View the event page here.

Jhamal Gonsalves was critically injured Sunday night in a crash involving his moped and a Providence Police cruiser and is hospitalized in the ICU at Rhode Island Hospital.