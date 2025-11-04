Three People Found Dead After Shooting Inside Woonsocket Apartment

WOONSOCKET, R.I. – Three people are dead after a shooting inside a Rathbun Street apartment Monday night, police said.

Deputy Chief Adam Remick said officers were called to 411 Rathbun St. around 6:45 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

“Upon arrival, officers located three individuals that suffered gunshots,” Remick said. “At this time the three individuals that suffered gunshots have deceased.”

Remick said a witness inside the apartment was able to flee and call police. When officers entered the second-floor unit, they found three gunshot victims.

Two victims were taken to Landmark Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead. The third was pronounced dead at the scene.

A firearm was recovered from the apartment, and police said the shooting involved only the people inside.

“It was determined that the incident involved only the parties in the residence and there is no threat to the community,” Remick said.

Investigators believe one of the victims may have been the shooter, though the case remains under investigation.

“Some members did live there and we’re still investigating the rest of that,” Remick said.

No names have been released.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!