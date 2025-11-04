Dick Cheney, Former Vice President Under George W. Bush, Dies at 84

Former Vice President Dick Cheney has died at 84, his family announced early Tuesday.

Cheney, who served two terms as vice president under President George W. Bush — including during the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks — passed away overnight “due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease,” according to a family statement.

“His beloved wife of 61 years, Lynne, his daughters, Liz and Mary, and other family members were with him as he passed,” the Cheneys said.

Born Jan. 30, 1941, in Lincoln, Nebraska, Cheney rose from a small-town upbringing to become one of the most influential — and divisive — figures in modern American politics. He served as White House Chief of Staff under Gerald Ford, a Wyoming congressman for a decade, and Secretary of Defense under George H.W. Bush, overseeing the U.S.-led victory in the Gulf War.

As vice president from 2001 to 2009, Cheney wielded extraordinary power behind the scenes, helping shape the response to 9/11, the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, and the expansion of executive authority and intelligence operations.

A lightning rod for critics and conservatives alike, Cheney was known for his unflinching belief in American strength and security. His influence redefined the modern vice presidency, turning what was once a ceremonial role into a commanding post at the center of global decision-making.

A survivor of multiple heart attacks, Cheney received a heart transplant in 2012 and continued to be a vocal conservative figure after leaving office.

He is survived by his wife Lynne, his daughters Liz and Mary, and several grandchildren.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!