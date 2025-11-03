Lila Delman Compass Closes $3.42M Sale of 5 Defenders Row, Rhode Island’s Second-Highest Condo Sale of 2025

Lila Delman Compass announced the sale of 5 Defenders Row on Goat Island in Newport for $3,420,000. Alyce Wright, Sales Associate in the firm’s Newport office, represented the seller in the transaction. According to data from the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, the sale ranks as the second-highest condominium transaction statewide so far in 2025.

Known as “Reliance,” the residence is part of the exclusive Harbor Houses Condominiums on Goat Island South. The cottage-style home features panoramic views of Newport Harbor and spans approximately 1,828 square feet with three bedrooms, two full baths, and one half bath. The property offers abundant natural light, walls of windows, and four private decks designed to maximize its waterfront setting and the harbor’s ever-changing maritime scenery.

“My sellers loved their front-row seat to the sailing yachts, powerboats, and vibrant harbor life right outside their windows,” Wright said. “They’re delighted to see the new owner continue to enjoy this extraordinary waterfront vantage point and all that makes this Newport harborfront location so special.”

A veteran leader in Rhode Island’s luxury condominium market, Wright has sold more $1 million-plus condos since 2015 than any other Realtor in the state. She was also recently recognized as a top-four agent in Newport by RealTrends for sales volume.

