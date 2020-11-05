Governor Gina Raimondo on Thursday announced further restrictions to help combat the coronavirus pandemic in Rhode Island.
These new restrictions will take effect on Sunday and will take place for two weeks.
Among the new restrictions are:
– Sets weekday curfew of 10pm and weekend curfew of 10:30pm.
– Restaurants and bars must close by 10pm on weekdays and 10:30pm on weekends.
– Masks are required everywhere when you’re with people you don’t live with, including outside and at the gym.
Governor Raimondo said that enforcement won’t be heavy handed and that police won’t be randomly pulling over cars.
Raimondo also announced grants to help restaurants. Restaurants who show that the earlier closing times are eligible for a grant between $2,000 and $10,000 based on their size.