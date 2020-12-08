On December 8, 1980, rock star John Lennon was shot to death outside the Dakota, his New York City apartment building on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

The death of Lennon 40 years ago, still reverberates as a defining moment for a generation and for the music world.

John Lennon was only 40-years-old.

Rest in peace, John.

PS – Here’s an article about the time John sailed from Newport to Bermuda.