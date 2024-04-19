Youth Day Celebration at West Place Animal Sanctuary Offers Educational Fun for Kids and Teens this Saturday, April 20

In an effort to nurture the next generation of animal advocates, West Place Animal Sanctuary has announced an exclusive event tailored for young minds. On Saturday, April 20, 2024, the sanctuary will host a series of engaging tours designed to inspire compassion and appreciation for farm animals, wildlife, and nature among children and young adults.

Dubbed “Youth Day,” this special event promises a blend of fun, interactive, and educational experiences for participants aged 17 and younger. Guided tours will provide young animal lovers with up-close encounters with a variety of creatures, including cows, horses, alpacas, donkeys, pigs, peacocks, and many more fascinating species.

Attendees can look forward to immersive activities such as face painting and a hands-on Learning Circle featuring different types of eggs, feathers, fleece, and wool. The event aims to instill values of responsibility, respect, and stewardship towards the environment and its inhabitants.

To accommodate families and youth groups, special pricing has been extended to all participants aged 17 and younger. Tickets for Youth Day tours are priced at $15 for children and teens, with adults charged at $24. Additionally, visitors are invited to explore the Spring Tag Sale, featuring irresistible bargains and a sneak peek of the updated Gift Shop, with proceeds directly benefiting the animals and wildlife at the sanctuary.

Registration for Youth Day tours is now open to the public, with advance online registration recommended via the sanctuary’s website at https://www.westplace.org/youth. Scheduled tours will take place at 10:00 am, 12:00 pm, and 2:00 pm, ensuring flexibility for attendees. The Spring Tag Sale will run concurrently from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at West Place Animal Sanctuary, located at 3198 Main Road, Tiverton, RI 02878.

Through Youth Day, West Place Animal Sanctuary aims to foster kindness, compassion, and a deeper connection with the natural world among the younger generation, emphasizing the importance of humane interaction with animals and the enjoyment of outdoor experiences.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

