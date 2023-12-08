Obituary: Janet Ellen Wasilewski (1945-2023)

Janet Ellen Wasilewski, 78, of Newport, Rhode Island, died on December 4, 2023.

Born in Amarillo, TX on May 11, 1945, she was the daughter of Robert and Beatrice (Ruffin) Macintosh.

Janet’s love for the city she lived in was remarkable as she considered herself a “Newporter” for life. She cherished the Ocean Drive, beaches, and breathtaking views at every corner. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1963 and went on to become an LPN studying at the Lady of Fatima Nursing School in North Providence. She leaves behind her spirit of connection and love. She was special in that she took the time of knowing everyone that came into her path. She loved fashion and her style was all the rage. Every caretaker of hers has a “Jan Story”. Her compassionate heart extended to animals and the less fortunate. The love and dedication of her family and caregivers is a testament of her legacy that will live forever. Her smile was a beacon of light through the toughest of times. She will be missed greatly by her family and the community at large.

Janet is survived by her children; Andrew Wasilewski, Jennifer Amey, Cheryl McGee, Mary Wasilewski, her siblings; Robert McIntosh, James McIntosh, and Patricia Englefield. She will also be missed by her grandchildren; Joseph McGee III, Jessica Gauthier, Brenda Augustowski, Ava Piatt, and Mason Piatt.

Janet is preceded in death by her parents; Robert and Beatrice Ruffin, sister; Barbara Macintosh, and brother; Peter McIntosh.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 08, 2023, from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island. A Memorial Service will be on December 9, 2023, at 9:30 AM at Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport. Burial will immediately follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, 465 Browns Ln., Middletown.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

