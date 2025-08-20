Body of Missing 18-Year-Old Pregnant Rehoboth Teen Found at Boyfriend’s Home

Human remains discovered Tuesday on a Rehoboth property are believed to be those of 18-year-old Kylee Monteiro, who had been missing since Aug. 7. Authorities say her boyfriend, 22-year-old Gregory Groom, will be charged with her murder.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced Tuesday evening that investigators found remains “consistent with those of Kylee Monteiro” at 107 County Street, Groom’s home. “We await confirmation from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner,” Quinn said.

Monteiro, who was about 11 weeks pregnant, was last seen at Groom’s residence. He initially reported her missing earlier this month.

Earlier Tuesday, Groom was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and battery on a pregnant person, domestic assault and battery, and intimidation of a witness stemming from an alleged Aug. 6 attack on Monteiro at his home. Prosecutors said those charges were upgraded after the discovery.

“Based on the current state of the evidence that has been obtained during the investigation, Gregory Groom will be charged with the murder of Kylee Monteiro,” Quinn said, adding that Groom is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Taunton District Court. He is being held without bail.

Monteiro’s family told reporters she had been living with Groom on and off since March and that he was the father of her unborn child. They said she had argued with him before she vanished.

Her sister, Catherine Monteiro, said Groom had been in contact with the family during the search. He “finally agreed to go to the police station” Tuesday, she said.

Massachusetts State Police had conducted extensive searches for Monteiro in recent days, but Quinn said it was the court-approved search of Groom’s property that ultimately led to the grim discovery.

Kylee’s family has since set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses. Anyone wishing to contribute can visit the GoFundMe here.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!